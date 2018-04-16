Family and supporters of Colten Boushie have taken their message to the United Nations in New York City.

"I'm there to bring attention to injustice that's been happening throughout Canada," Boushie's uncle, Alvin Baptiste said in an interview Monday during a break between sessions of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

Boushie, a Red Pheasant Cree Nation man died of a gunshot wound to the head in August, 2016. Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley was recently acquitted in a high profile trial at the Battlefords Court of Queen's Bench.

Baptiste, says the court case may be over, but they're continuing to fight for justice —not just for Boushie, but all Indigenous people.

Baptiste and others are in New York and will speak Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delegates know Boushie's story

Delegates at the United Nations already know the Red Pheasant Cree Nation man's story, said North Battleford lawyer and Boushie family friend Eleanore Sunchild. Sunchild says delegates from around the world have followed the case closely.

"We don't have to explain about Colten because people already know. They seem to already know exactly who he is and what happened to him," Sunchild said.

Others attending include Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptise, his cousin, Jade Tootoosis and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief David Pratt.

The two-week session began at the United Nations general assembly hall Monday with speeches and performances by American, Bolivian and Russian Indigenous people.

Baptiste, Sunchild and others met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a recent trip to Ottawa.

One issue they raised was the apparent absence of Indigenous jurors in their case.

Shortly after, the federal government announced changes which included reforms to Canada's jury selection process.