Three more people who were on Gerald Stanley's rural Saskatchewan farm the day Colten Boushie was killed in 2016 are set to testify today in Stanley's murder trial in Battleford.

Boushie's girlfriend, Kiora Wuttunee, along with Cassidy Cross and Belinda Jackson are expected to be in the witness box in the Court of Queen's Bench.

Follow reporter Charles Hamilton as he live-tweets from the courtroom today here. On mobile? Click here.

Witnesses say the three, plus Eric Meechance and Boushie, drove onto the Biggar, Sask.-area Stanley property in an SUV on Aug. 9, 2016. All five were living on the Red Pheasant First Nation reserve north of Biggar.

Colten Boushie, from the Red Pheasant First Nation reserve, about 60 kilometres north of Stanley's farm, died in 2016. (Facebook)

Gerald Stanley, 56, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Boushie, 22.

Stanley's son, Sheldon Stanley, testified earlier this week that his father told him his pistol accidentally went off and that his father was trying to scare the group away.

Also Wednesday, Meechance told jurors that the group did not enter the Stanley farmyard with the intention of stealing.

But under questioning by defence attorney Scott Spencer, Meechance admitted that Cross, who was driving the SUV, tried to smash the window of a truck on a neighbouring property.

The trial started Monday and continues for about three weeks.