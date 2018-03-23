The incoming president of the University of Saskatchewan Students' Union (USSU) is "extremely appalled and bewildered" by allegations against him after his election Thursday.

"I never imagined that running as a candidate for USSU would be this sickening," said Coden Nikbakht, who ran uncontested and was elected Thursday evening as the U of S student union president while facing campus uproar.

"... I want to reassure you that these allegations are nothing but false. I will be deciding what actions I will be taking next."

Nikbakht indicated he will be releasing another statement and asked for patience.

Since Thursday afternoon, there have been calls for Nikbakht to resign.

The outgoing president of the USSU, David D'Eon, is demanding Nikbakht to step down amid the online allegations and protests.

D'Eon says despite the victory he has serious concerns about allegations being made online against Nikbakht.

The CBC cannot independently verify any of the allegations.

"He needs to step back and seriously consider why those allegations are coming forward," D'Eon told CBC.

Students call for Nikbakht's resignation

Nikbakht was acclaimed after receiving 1,016 votes. The USSU website says 830 people voted "No" to Nikbakht's election while 364 abstained.

On Friday, more than one hundred students rallied on campus, calling for Nikbakht's resignation.

They chanted "Step Down Coden" and spoke out against the incoming president.

The protest group included current D'Eon and other current student union executive members.

D'Eon said he is refusing to participate in the "transition process" that is customary in the months after an USSU election.

He said he will not participate in meetings or training with Nikbakht.

"When allegations … start to come forward I think you have a responsibility to take those incredibly seriously and so on my end I have a responsibility to take that seriously," D'Eon said.

University not 'in position to comment'

University administrators said they were not "in a position to comment" on any specific allegation and would not say if there has been a formal complaint lodged against Nikbakht.

"We certainly have policies and procedures in place that would call us to act if we received allegations," said Patti McDougall, vice-provost teaching, learning and student experience.

McDougall said if there was a threat to campus a notification to the campus could be sent out under certain circumstances.

She said if a student is found to have breached the university's conduct standards, they could face expulsion.

There were other students at the protest who urged a more cautious approach to assessing the allegations.

"All the social media is just covered in slander and defamation of his character which is going to follow him …. you are ruining a man's life," said Tatjana Arsic, who was the rally.

D'Eon said he knows he broke USSU bylaws by speaking publicly about about someone's candidacy during the election. D'Eon posted a Facebook post outlining his concerns before Thursday's online voting was complete.

"I know I face consequences and I'm ready for that," D'Eon said.

The USSU staff said that on the advice of their lawyers they would not be issuing a statement.

Nikbakht is scheduled to begin his term on May 1, 2018. If he steps down a byelection will be held in September.