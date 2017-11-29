The former chief of the Saskatoon Police Service has been appointed to lead a review of the Office of the Chief Coroner in Saskatchewan.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan announced Wednesday that he had picked Clive Weighill, who has 40 years of experience with the justice system in Saskatchewan.

According to Morgan, Weighill is well-regarded for his work in uncovering the causes of crime and his relationship with First Nations.

"Clive Weighill is highly respected within the community and his skills and experience make him a perfect fit to conduct this review," Morgan said in an emailed statement. "I look forward to reading his final report and the recommendations he will present to ensure full public confidence in the work of the Office of the Chief Coroner."



The review will examine the mandate and performance of the coroner's service and offer recommendations.

This comes after the conduct of the province's chief forensic pathologist and the coroner's office were called into question.

A jury recently found that Dr. Shaun Ladham and the coroner's office were either dishonest or acted in bad faith while assessing Dr. Jeffrey Racette​'s skills during his application for a job. Allegations of racist behavior were made public. Racette was awarded $5,000,000.

The scope of the review will include:

A comparison of coroner and medical examiner models and best practices.

An examination of the coroner's roles and responsibilities.

A determination of the adequacy of coroner investigations.

A review of the coroner inquest model.

An examination of support elements such as laboratory services, transfer services and funeral home services.

A review of relationships with police, prosecutions and health regions.

A review of communication practices with the public.

Weighill will present his final report and recommendations to the minister for consideration by July 1, 2018 and the recommendations will be made available to the public.