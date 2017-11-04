He's built a giant snow rainbow for a girl with a rare disorder, helped a drug addict get clean and even dressed as death and pulled a gurney with a fake body to draw attention to the deadly toll of distracted driving.

Now Moose Jaw-based do-gooder and 1,000 Good Deeds maestro Clayton Finnell wants to take his act of goodness on the road — literally.

Finnell is joining forces with church groups to launch a rideshare program that, from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30, will offer rides to people who want to be with their families this Christmas.

Requests and offers will be postable on a soon-to-launch Facebook page, Finnell says.

A post-STC option

The one-stop-shopping crowdsourcing option is needed in the wake of the demise of Saskatchewan Transportation Company, Finnell says.

"Companies aren't picking up routes that are going to Nipawin, Melfort, La Ronge and a lot of the reserves," he said.

"From Moose Jaw and going all the way to Nipawin, there's going to be half a dozen people that want to go home for Christmas, seniors that want to see their families in Nipawin, but they can't get out there.

"They don't have a bus service, they can't afford a taxi. A taxi would be hundreds and hundreds of dollars."

'A lovely disease'

Finnell set a personal goal in 2014 to perform 1,000 good deeds for other people.

He's now lost count of his good-hearted exploits, thinking they may well number 3,000 by now.

"Once I got up to 900, it wasn't about the number. It was about doing what you're supposed to do," he said.

"It's a lovely disease."