For the second year in a row, Clavet Composite School is the winner in a province-wide video competition designed to communicate a message of safety.

Shannen Garibay and Maria Himbeault of Clavet, Sask., southeast of Saskatoon put together the winning two-minute video for the WorkSafe Saskatchewan contest.

The win means a big boost of confidence for the pair.

"Hey! Maybe we are actually pretty good at this," Himbeault told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

The video, Focus on Safety, is a family affair, with Himbeault's little brother in a starring role.

"This is a youth video contest, and when we made this video we tried to appeal it more to kids because they are our future," said Garibay.

Himbeault added that, "A lot of the times adults make mistakes and the kids notice."

Video now in running for national prize

A five-person panel, which included two occupational health officers, a film teacher, and representatives from the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board, judged the entries using a number of criteria, including best overall safety message.

"They brought in all the safety messages that are really top causes of injury in Saskatchewan: safe driving, people losing focus, and falls," said Heather Getz, with the workers' compensation board, of the winning entry.

"They addressed it in a way that's amusing, which is tough to do."

Focus on Safety is now in the running for a national award, a competition in which this province has won National Fan Favourite four years in a row.

"Our kids are creative; they've been excellent every single year," said Getz.