The mayor of Prince Albert, Sask., says the city will still grant a request to fly an anti-abortion flag at city hall but only if the applicants submit a new design.

A group in Prince Albert called on the city last month to vote against flying a flag depicting a fetus above the slogan "please let me live."

On Friday, Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne issued a news release saying the city had asked the applicants to submit a new design.

"All groups have a fair opportunity to have their issues represented and as a democratic institution, the city has an interest in respecting the right for residents to express themselves," said Dionne.

"When speaking with people it was apparent that it was the picture on the flag that was at issue.

"We are prepared to grant the request, but we have asked that a new flag be submitted without this particular imagery which does not give them enough time for this year."

Flag flown at city hall annually for more than a decade: Mayor

Dionne said last month he believes the city has been allowing the flag to fly outside city hall temporarily for more than a decade.

This year, it was intended to be flown in May for Celebrate Life Week.

Last month, a group opposing the flag collected 300 signatures on a petition calling to "not allow the flying of an anti-abortion flag."

The decision on whether to fly the flag was referred to the mayor's office after opponents raised concerns at the April 3 council meeting.

The city said Dionne's office, along with the director of community services, had reviewed the objections and concluded that the flag is "not consistent with any nationally or provincially approved flag, which is unique to this group."

Mayor wants new application procedure

Dionne said he wants the city's procedure for approving flags to be amended to require a picture of the design.

The flying of the flag outside city hall has previously been organized by the Prince Albert office of the Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association and the Jubilation Program.

Mayor Dionne said last month he was in favour of all flags that flew on the city's flagpole, adding that he believes everyone has a right to be heard.