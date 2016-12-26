The fridge is full of leftovers, the toys have been unwrapped and Christmas is over for another year. Now it's time to think about what to do with the tree before its branches start drooping.

Temporary drop-off sites for natural Christmas trees have been set up in Regina, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

Residents are being encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees for free at the following locations:

Saskatoon (Until Jan. 31)

Primrose Drive Recycling Depot (next to Lawson Civic Centre)

Lowe Road recycling depot (Attridge Drive and Lowe Road)

Wildwood Golf Course parking lot (Eighth Street E.)

George Ward Pool parking lot (1915 Fifth St. E.)

Doukhobor Cultural Society of Saskatchewan parking lot (525 Avenue I S. at 17th Street)

Meadowgreen recycling depot (Witney Avenue and 22nd Street)

Prince Albert (Until Jan. 6)

28th Street and 10th Avenue W. (near the Fieldhouse)

Regina (Until Jan. 31)

500 Arcola Avenue (between Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street)

Joanne Goulet Golf Course (8045 Kestral Dr.)

Kinsmen Park South (Kings Road and Lakeview Avenue)

City Landfill (1101 Fleet St.)

In Regina, city staff will be available to assist residents with their trees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST on the following three Saturdays: Dec. 31, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. The city said the trees would be turned into nutrient-rich compost.

What to do

The trees should be stripped of their decorations, unwrapped and unbound before being delivered to the drop-off sites.

The City of Saskatoon suggested selling or donating artificial trees, or taking them to the landfill.

It said it would not pick up Christmas trees from back lanes, street fronts, black garbage or blue recycling carts.