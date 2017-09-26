At age nine, Chris Hadfield decided he was going to be an astronaut. It wasn't something he thought was going to be hard. Instead, he thought it would be impossible. At the time, Canada didn't even have a space agency.

About 50 years later, Hadfield is touring Canada for the 150th anniversary of Confederation, sharing his tales of spending five months aboard the International Space Station.

"It actually turned out to be better than I dreamed it would be," Hadfield said. "I was a little boy dreaming of Captain Kirk commanding a spaceship and now as a Canadian I've had a chance to do that."

Hadfield is credited as Canada's first space-walker. Holding on to a yellow hand rail, he said he looked back at Earth and saw Canada, from Vancouver to Saint John's, roll by in nine minutes.

The now-retired astronaut said also walked through northern lights.

Regina show

Those are just a few of the experiences he will talk about during his three-hour show in Regina on Tuesday night at the Conexus Arts Centre.

The audience will have the chance to take part in a question and answer session.

Hadfield will also play some music. He is known for singing David Bowie's Space Oddity on one of his last days in the Space Station.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield plays his guitar and sings from the International Space Station. (Copyright: CSA)

Saskatchewan connection

Another song the audience can look forward to is one that Hadfield wrote about his great-grandfather first settling in Moose Jaw, Sask., 110 years ago. In fact, he said his grandmother was born in a tent in the city, about 70 kilometres from Regina.

That's also where Hadfield trained and lived as a young pilot in the air force.

Although Hadfield has come a long way, becoming a Canadian icon, he said people should remember that everyone has struggles. It's all about how you get through it.

"When I see something coming that I find very difficult, the way I've always dealt with it, whether it was flying jets in Moose Jaw or getting ready to fly a spaceship or being a young parent, is to study and learn and practise and try and get as ready as I can possibly be," he said. "No astronaut launches a spaceship with their fingers crossed."

Hadfield's show starts at 8 p.m. CST.