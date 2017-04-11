A television celebrity from Alberta has been fined and suspended for unlawful hunting after a trip to Saskatchewan that aired as an episode on Wild TV.

Jason David, 43, also known as Chris David on shows like The Hunting Chronicles and No Limits TV, came to the Grenfell, Sask., area to shoot white-tailed deer in 2011.

But the visit ended up playing out in the courts after an investigation by wildlife officials.

They found that the deer had been shot in the wrong wildlife management zone and was then unlawfully taken back to Alberta.

David was recently fined $5,600 after a Broadview, Sask., provincial court judge found him guilty on several charges under the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act.

He also received a one-year hunting suspension.

The TV shows also pulled the plug on David's appearances.