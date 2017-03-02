A teenager wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested after an incident allegedly involving a stolen chocolate bar in Saskatoon late Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to a convenience store on the 1500 block of 22nd Street W. at 10:15 p.m. CST.

The caller had reported that a boy entered the store and took a chocolate bar.

The boy allegedly brandished a knife when asked to pay for the item and was threatening staff.

Police said the boy ran off and air reinforcements were called to track him.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested nearby without incident by officers on the ground. Police said they also seized a knife.

The boy is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a dangerous weapon, theft under $5,000, and breach of undertaking and conditions.