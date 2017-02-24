A fire that destroyed Saskatoon's Bonanza Steakhouse earlier this week has caused the closure of another business.

Located next door, H&M Dumpling House suffered serious smoke, water and fire damage from Tuesday night's blaze.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it would be closed until further notice.

Assistant fire chief of communications Wayne Rodger said about 75 per cent of the building has been damaged by the fire.

Rodger said the department is "fairly confident" the fire started in the kitchen of Bonanza but it is still too early to determine what the heat source was.

Investigators have noted an area of origin that measures about five square feet.

Damage is estimated at $2 million.