A Saskatchewan-born businessman has made a multimillion-dollar donation to the Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan.

Tuesday morning, Jim Pattison announced his foundation will donate $50 million to the Saskatoon hospital project, which will be named after him.

"My family owes a lot to Saskatchewan," said Pattison. "My mom's family were homesteaders and my dad's family were homesteaders, so we wouldn't be here without Saskatchewan people."

Pattison was born in Luseland, Sask., and is CEO of the Jim Pattison Group, the second largest privately-held company in Canada. The company owns numerous radio stations, Overwaitea Foods and Sun-Rype, among many other ventures.

The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital is expected to open in 2019. (Saskatoon Health Region)

Premier Brad Wall said he's grateful for the donation, and that the new hospital is needed.

"We're going to have a world-class children's hospital," he said. "I think it was always the vision of our government that we would have one in the province."

Meanwhile, Pattison said it's important to recognize the work of volunteers and how important they are to society.

"I think any effort, no matter how small, can help," he said. "That's what builds a community and what builds a country."

The Ministry of Health says the hospital has recruited more than 70 per cent of the pediatric specialists it will need. Thirteen interested candidates have made site visits to Saskatoon since January.

The hospital was 55 per cent complete at the end of April, and is on-time and on-budget. The hospital is expected to open in 2019.

The total cost of the hospital will be $285.2 million.