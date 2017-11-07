The new children's hospital being built in Saskatoon has received a donation for a $1-million space for spiritual worship.

The gift from Barb and Gord Broda and the Casimir and Marie Broda Family Foundation will pay for a 24-hour worship space, including added ventilation to accommodate rituals such as smudging and pipe ceremonies.

Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation president Brynn Boback-Lane said it would support families of all faiths.

"In the fast-paced world of a busy children's hospital, a multifaith space devoted to our diverse provincial community will provide serenity and a place for reflection in times when compassion and spiritual connection is especially important," said Boback-Lane.

Spiritual care cut provincially

Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said he knows from personal experience the value of a spiritual space.

"From past experience with a sick child, having a quiet sanctuary to reflect and pray was integral in our family's ability to cope at a very trying time and eventual realization of the impending loss of our son," he said.

The Saskatchewan government cut funding for spiritual care in health region facilities in its March budget.

The province will no longer fund on-call spiritual leaders in hospitals.

The decision, which came into effect in September, raised concerns among religious leaders.

Hospital still under construction

The $285-million construction project adjacent to Royal University Hospital is 70 per cent completed.

In May it was renamed the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after Pattison, who is originally from Saskatchewan and donated $50 million to support equipment purchases and research.