Saskatchewan's child and youth advocate will independently investigate the death of a five-year-old kindergarten student who was found Monday in a pond near a Saskatoon school.

The boy has been identified by the Saskatoon Open Door Society as Ahmedsadiq Elmmi.

"This is an extraordinary tragedy, which I believe requires an extraordinary response," said Barry MacDougall, the director of education for Saskatoon Public Schools, in a media release issued Wednesday morning.

MacDougall said the division has asked Corey O'Soup, Saskatchewan's Advocate for Children and Youth, to investigate the death of the student, who attended École Dundonald School.

The student attended École Dundonald School. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Little is known about what happened Monday morning.

Just after the recess, the boy went missing and police were called. He was found minutes later in a pond less than a hundred metres from the school yard. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The division's own internal investigation into what happened will continue, and the province's chief coroner is also looking into the death, MacDougall said.

"We pride ourselves on the ethic of care we provide to every student in order to ensure their safety and well-being," he said.

"We must learn from this tragedy so it never happens again."