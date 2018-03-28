Dangerous offender status sought for Saskatoon man who sexually assaulted boy

A Saskatoon man who pleaded guilty to child porn and sexual assault charges is facing a hearing that could lead to him being jailed indefinitely.

Kenneth Bowman was in provincial court Tuesday for an assessment that could lead to him being declared a dangerous offender.

Cpl. Jared Clarke with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit testified that Bowman was arrested in 2016 after chatting with an undercover police officer in Toronto on an online group dedicated to the sexual abuse of children.

The officer in Toronto alerted the ICE Unit and Bowman was arrested. Officers found photos on Bowman's cellphone of a boy being sexually abused by Bowman, who is HIV-positive.

The boy, who was eight-year-old, has since tested negative for the virus.

A judge will eventually decide if Bowman will be declared a dangerous offender.