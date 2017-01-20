Saskatoon police have laid more child pornography charges against Walter Murray Collegiate teacher Rhett Lundgren.

The 39-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday, after police allegedly found child pornography on devices seized from the teacher on Dec. 8, 2016.

Lundgren has also been charged with sexual exploitation relating to an alleged incident involving a student at a school where he was a teacher in 2009. Police said the allegations were recently reported to Red Deer RCMP in Alberta.

Lundgren is also facing two counts of breaching an undertaking.

He was remanded in custody after his first appearance on the new charges at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday.

Previous charges

In December 2016, Lundgren was charged with two counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and one count of attempting to access child pornography.

Lundgren has been suspended without pay from his job as a work education teacher at Walter Murray Collegiate since December.

The school division said at the time that a letter outlining the allegations had been sent home to parents.

Lundgren has been with the division, which is doing its own investigation, since 2010.

In 2008, he was also employed as a coach at the Hunting Hills High School in Red Deer, Alta.

The charges are the result of a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation, which comprises police and RCMP officers from Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

He will appear at the Saskatoon Provincial Court again on Jan. 25.