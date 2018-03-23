Prince Albert police are warning parents after three elementary school-aged children in Prince Albert reported suspicious vehicles approached them within the last few weeks.

Two of the reports include males asking children to get in their vehicle, police said in a news release. One boy reported a man asking him to get in the man's car, saying there was candy.

Police warned the public to report suspicious activity and advised people to "be vigilant."

"At this time police are unsure if the incidents are involving the same suspects or if they are related," the release said.

The incident involving the candy happened on Bowerman Crescent after 7 p.m. CST on March 15. The boy ran away. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male driving a black two-door car.

On March 12 after 8 p.m., a report came in about a man in a grey Dodge truck with a black grill asking two girls if they wanted to get in his truck. The girls said no and the man drove away. The man is described as Caucasian, in his 40s with curly dark hair. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Sixth Avenue East.

The final incident reportedly happened March 16 before 9 p.m. CST. Two young people said they felt they were being followed by a car before the driver pointed at them and then drove away without saying anything. The incident happened on the 1600-block of 15th Street West. The suspect is described as a black male in a new white car.

Police advise parents to speak with their children, and teachers to speak with their students about not talking to strangers and reporting suspicious activity to police immediately.