Child-care services have been selected for nine public-private partnership (P3) schools being built in Saskatchewan.
Public and Catholic school districts announced on Tuesday they had chosen child-care providers to operate at six new facilities in Saskatoon, Martensville and Warman.
Child-care services for the three Regina schools were announced on March 15.
The new joint-use facilities are split between the public and Catholic school boards.
The schools are still under construction but registrations for the child-care centres will open on April 1.
Saskatoon and area
- Boys and Girls Club, Evergreen (St. Nicholas Catholic School and Sylvia Fedoruk School).
- Tykes and Tots, Hampton Village (St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic School and Ernest Lindner School).
- CFS, Rosewood (St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic School and Colette Bourgonje School).
- Preston Early Learning, Stonebridge (St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School and Chief Whitecap School).
- YMCA, Martensville (École Holy Mary Catholic School and Lake Vista Public School).
- Hope's Home, Warman (Holy Trinity Catholic School and Traditions Elementary School).
Regina
- YMCA Harbour Landing Childcare Centre (École St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School and École Harbour Landing School).
- Hope's Home, Rosewood Park (St. Nicholas Catholic School and Plainsview School).
- First Years Learning Center (École St. Elizabeth Catholic School and École Wascana Plains School).