Child-care services have been selected for nine public-private partnership (P3) schools being built in Saskatchewan.

Public and Catholic school districts announced on Tuesday they had chosen child-care providers to operate at six new facilities in Saskatoon, Martensville and Warman.

Child-care services for the three Regina schools were announced on March 15.

The new joint-use facilities are split between the public and Catholic school boards.

The schools are still under construction but registrations for the child-care centres will open on April 1.

Saskatoon and area

Boys and Girls Club , Evergreen (St. Nicholas Catholic School and Sylvia Fedoruk School).

, Evergreen (St. Nicholas Catholic School and Sylvia Fedoruk School). Tykes and Tots , Hampton Village (St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic School and Ernest Lindner School).

, Hampton Village (St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic School and Ernest Lindner School). CFS , Rosewood (St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic School and Colette Bourgonje School).

, Rosewood (St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic School and Colette Bourgonje School). Preston Early Learning , Stonebridge (St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School and Chief Whitecap School).

, Stonebridge (St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School and Chief Whitecap School). YMCA , Martensville (École Holy Mary Catholic School and Lake Vista Public School).

, Martensville (École Holy Mary Catholic School and Lake Vista Public School). Hope's Home, Warman (Holy Trinity Catholic School and Traditions Elementary School).

Regina