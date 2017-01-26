A growing number of First Nations leaders are blasting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for comments he made during a town hall meeting in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

"He basically said chiefs do not know what the needs of First Nations are," said Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Reginald Bellerose.

"I thought that was disrespectful and he should learn to use his words more carefully."

Trudeau hosted a 90-minute town hall meeting at the University of Saskatchewan. The affair was largely civil, with questions about carbon taxes, international aid and relations with Iran.

In a question from the floor, Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas was critical of the "disconnect" between Trudeau's words and his government's actions. Thomas said little of the promised billions of dollars has arrived on First Nations territory and the fiscal year is nearly over.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the town hall meeting in Saskatoon. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

"There was a lot of fanfare with the last budget," Thomas said. "But none of that money has gone to the communities yet."

Trudeau responded that much more must be done, but funding alone will not help. He then used an example of chiefs who ask for federal money.

'Is it fair to use that and paint all the other communities with the same brush?' - Felix Thomas, chief, Saskatoon Tribal Council

"I've spoken with a number of chiefs who said, 'You know, we need a youth centre ... You know, we need TVs and lounges and sofas so they can hang around.' And when a chief says that to me, I pretty much know they haven't actually talked to their young people," Trudeau told the audience in his response to Thomas.

"Because most of the young people I've talked to want a place to store their canoes and paddles so they can connect back out on the land, and a place with Internet access so they can do their homework."

Sweetgrass First Nation Chief Lori Whitecalf took to Twitter shortly after the CBC published Trudeau's controversial comments.

Which Chiefs have you spoken to? Do they speak for Sweetgrass FN? Shame on you @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/t3SHyyZlMB — @lwhitecalf

Thomas said Trudeau should refrain from stereotyping Indigenous people. He said Saskatoon Tribal Council leaders work hard to connect with their people and they ensure there's a sound business case for any new infrastructure.

"Is it fair to use that and paint all the other communities with the same brush? Some of those rec centres are needed," Thomas said.

Bellerose was in the audience and was also taken aback.

Bellerose and Thomas noted Trudeau visited with Saskatoon's mayor and city councillors, but didn't talk to him or any other elected Saskatoon Tribal Council chiefs.

Bellerose said he and other First Nations leaders were offered little more than a photo with Trudeau. He said he would have preferred to talk about education funding or Muskowekwan's recently-signed deal to host a $3-billion potash mine on the reserve.

"The selfies and stuff: I'm not into that," Bellerose said.