Cheyann Peeteetuce, who killed 2 teens in a crash four years ago, out of prison and back in Saskatoon

Cheyann Peeteetuce, the woman who killed two teens and seriously injured a third while drunk and fleeing police in a stolen truck, is out of prison and back Saskatoon.

Peeteetuce was released May 7 after serving two-thirds of her six-year sentence.

On May 5, 2014, Peeteetuce was behind the wheel of the stolen truck that went through a stop sign at 22nd Street and Avenue M and broadsided a car carrying high school students J.P. Haughey, Sarah Wensley and Kara Mitsuing.

Peeteetuce was drunk with a fellow Indian Posse gang member, fleeing from police, at the time of the crash. Wensley and Haughey died in the violent collision. Mitsuing survived but suffered serious injuries.

Sarah Wensley and J.P. Haughey (Submitted) "Yeah, the day has finally come. You know, the way the justice system is, I'm surprised she was in this long," Sarah Wensley's father Dave said in an interview.

"To me, this still feels like yesterday."

The National Parole Board has nothing to do with Peeteetuce's release.

According to the Government of Canada, "statutory release is mandatory release by law." It is not a parole board decision, but the board can impose conditions on the release.

In Peeteetuce's case, she must avoid bars, not drink or do illicit drugs, avoid the families of her victims, follow her treatment plan, take prescribed medication and avoid people involved in criminal activity.

The parole board registry decision notes there are 54 victim impact statements on file. These statements include a request that Peeteetuce not be released back to Saskatoon.

The file information also "reveals a long standing history of substance abuse, affiliation with a security threat group, no employment skills, no formal education, and negative peers/associates."

The force of the collision drove the car across two lanes and into a house. (CBC) A psychological assessment suggests Peeteetuce is a low-to-moderate risk to re-offend violently, but "has identified substances, criminal associates, and/or severe dysregulation to be risk factors that will elevate your risk for violent offending."

According to the parole board, Peeteetuce's case management team does not agree with releasing her back to her family.

"Your release plan includes returning home to live with family members," the report said.

"However, your case management team do not deem this plan to be viable and are not supportive of this accommodation."

Peeteetuce had pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired driving, possessing stolen property and flight.

The prosecutor had requested a 12 year sentence.