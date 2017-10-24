Chef Rich Francis says he wants to make sure he's doing something with the torch he's been passed – and that's keeping him pretty busy these days.

It's been three years since the Indigenous man placed third in Canada's Top Chef.

Now based in Saskatoon, he's continuing his mission of cooking for reconciliation, and using a number of methods to do so.

Along with his newly-launched catering company Seventh Fire, he has written a cookbook called Closing the Gap: Truth and Reconciliation Through Indigenous Foods, has a TV show called Red Chef Revival debuting in the spring, has two more TV projects in the works, and will be opening a restaurant – also called The Seventh Fire – in Saskatoon next spring.

The challenge for Francis, he says, has been presenting Indigenous food in a contemporary way. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

"It's food. It's all I know. Food has saved my life more than I care to admit," Francis said. "And this next chapter of my life is no exception. Indigenous food has given me a remarkable life, in terms of healing, contribution and solidarity."

Francis's menu includes both contemporary and traditional Indigenous dishes and methods of cooking — some of which is actually illegal, such as whale and seal hunts.

The challenge for Francis, he said, has been presenting Indigenous food in a contemporary way.

Rich Francis was a steelworker before he became a chef. He said food has saved his life more than he'd like to admit. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

When he first starting cooking for reconciliation, Francis said he found he was failing as he tried to reach a large number of people.

"And I took a step back and I started to make it more personal to myself. And then that's when I started to make connections, because it was coming from me."

The work he does has some calling him a cultural ambassador – which Francis said is hard to hear sometimes.

Francis said he is doing what he does to leave a legacy for his kids, but also for kids like his own father, who was removed from his parents' home when he was four or five years old.

"It's that little boy that I'm cooking for, who's now my dad."

Francis was named a CBC Future 40 winner this week, which recognizes people who are making a difference in Saskatchewan.