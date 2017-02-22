A 50-year-old man has been charged with negligence after 14 dogs died of heat exhaustion at a Saskatoon dog kennel last year.

An investigation by the Saskatoon SPCA and Saskatoon Police Service found the dogs were left unattended overnight at the Playful Paws Pet Centre in September 2016. Investigators found the dogs were left without water and in a room that was dangerously warm.

According to previous interviews with the kennel's owners, the building's heating system malfunctioned and pushed hot air into the upstairs, windowless room for hours.

In the aftermath, many of the angry dog owners considered taking legal action against the clinic.

When contacted this morning, the Playful Paws Pet Centre told reporters no one was available for comment.

The 50-year-old will appear in provincial court next month.