A 20-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder and causing indignity to a body in connection with the death of Brittney Gargol, 18.

Gargol was found gravely injured near Cedar Villa Estates on the outskirts of Saskatoon on March 25, 2015.

She died in hospital.

The accused, who police say was known to the victim, will appear in court on Wednesday morning.