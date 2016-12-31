For some people, ringing in 2017 will mean popping a bottle of champagne.

Speaking with CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition, CBC weekend wine columnist Shelley Boettcher explained that until the late 1800s, champagne was considered a drink only for royalty. Later, it was marketed to people other than nobility.

"It was a drink to buy for special occasions and celebrations," Boettcher said. "And, you know, the start of the new year, that is pretty special."

Some people may be intimidated to open a bottle of bubbly. Boettcher said to make sure the bottle is cold and never use a corkscrew.

After taking off the foil, you have to unscrew the wire cage.

"And when you remove that wire cage that holds the cork in place, move the bottle away from all special things," Boettcher said.

"Once that cage comes off, that cork wants to come out."

All you have to do then, Boettcher said, is turn the bottle slowly while holding the cork in one hand and the bottle in the other.

There are different styles of champagne. Boettcher said brut is crisp and dry — almost a cirtus style. Demi-seco is richer and sweeter, with doux being the sweetest option.

A bottle of real champagne starts at around $40, but Boettcher said people looking for a cheaper drink still have options — a cava from Spain is made the same way as champagne. Another option is Italian prosecco.

A cava or a prosecco will both cost approximately $20 in most cases.