The Canadian Country Music Association has added more performers from the country scene to the lineup for the 2017 CCMA Awards show in Saskatoon.

The awards gala will take place at the SaskTel Centre on Sept. 10 and will broadcast on CBC that night.

On Tuesday, Chad Brownlee, High Valley, Madeline Merlo and Brett Young were officially announced as performers.

They will join Gord Bamford, Jim Cuddy, Dean Brody, Tim Hicks, the James Barker Band, Brett Kissel, Meghan Patrick, Jess Moskaluke, Dallas Smith, the Washboard Union and Blake Shelton.

Gord Bamford (pictured at right) will perform at the 2017 CCMA Awards show in Saskatoon on Sept. 10. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

Eight CCMA Awards will be presented during the show, including the Apple Music Fans' Choice Award.

Free fan events in Saskatoon

The awards ceremony will cap off Country Music Week in Saskatoon, which will also include two free fan events.

The first is the SiriusXM FanFest on Sept. 9, which will feature back-to-back performances from 14 of this year's CCMA Award nominees, including Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee, Cold Creek County, Tim Hicks, Brett Kissel, JoJo Mason, Madeline Merlo, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, Aaron Pritchett and the Road Hammers.

Saskatchewan's own Jess Moskaluke is up for female artist of the year at this year's CCMA Awards. (Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)

Country music fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the performers, and have photos taken with them.

The city's Prairieland Park event centre will also be filled with other activities.

The second free event is the TD Countdown Concert. SaskTel Centre will open early on Sept. 10 for fans to take in performances by Cold Creek County, Aaron Goodvin, Dan Davidson, Aaron Pritchett and JJ Shiplett.



The schedule for performance times for both free concerts will be announced closer to the event date.