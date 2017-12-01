Join CBC's Stefani Langenegger and the Regina Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk on CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition for a weekly chat about what's going on at the legislature.
The Saskatchewan politicos join the show every Friday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. CST — but you'll want to catch the whole show, so tune in daily from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. CST.
In case you missed it …
Catch up on recent chats below:
- Dec. 1, 2017: CBC's Political Panel talks the mid-year budget update's drained contingency fund
- Nov. 24, 2017: CBC's Political Panel talks Sask. Party leadership candidates' takes on abortion
- Nov. 17, 2017: CBC's Political Panel talks race to replace Premier Brad Wall, Sixties Scoop
- Nov. 3, 2017: CBC's Political Panel takes on controversy over premier's references to sexual assault
Here are some other notable discussions from the past year:
- Sept. 16. 2017: CBC's Political Panel looks at GTH revelations, Sask. leadership races
- Sept. 9, 2017: CBC's Political Panel discusses Premier Wall's RCMP interview
- June 16, 2017: CBC's Political Panel talks Sask. NDP leadership campaign
- June 9, 2017: CBC's Political Panel talks MLA pay cuts and bonuses
- April 6, 2017: Political panel weighs in on tough week for Sask. Party
- Jan. 27, 2017: CBC's Political Panel talks pipelines and Trudeau's visit to Sask.