The lawyer for a drunk driver who killed a family of four in Saskatoon last year has defended alternative justice measures after the bereaved family expressed outrage that the driver was no longer in a penitentiary.

In January, Catherine McKay was handed a sentence of 10 years for killing Chanda and Jordan Van de Vorst and their children, Kamryn and Miguire, in an impaired driving crash.

But Jordan's father, Lou Van de Vorst, expressed outrage this week after McKay was transferred to a healing lodge one month after she received her sentence.

"We're hurt; we're angry; we're upset," said Van de Vorst. "To me the punishment doesn't fit the crime. Something's not right there."

Lawyer Leslie Sullivan says healing lodges and other alternative justice measures are effective in reducing crime. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Rehabilitation among goals: lawyer

McKay's lawyer, Leslie Sullivan, said the sentence was the most severe in Saskatchewan history and one of the most severe in Canada.

She said healing lodges and other alternative justice measures made society safer.

"Inmates eventually are released back into the community. Therefore, one of the goals is they be rehabilitated," Leslie Sullivan said.

"Any form of healing, rehabilitation process, restorative justice process that assists in that goal is a good thing."

Programs still prison, says Sullivan

Sullivan said victims' families might feel differently if they knew exactly what healing lodges and other facilities are like.

She said they're still prisons. In fact, some say the intensive programs and therapy can be more daunting than serving time in a penitentiary.

Sullivan, who is an advocate for zero tolerance of drinking and driving, said these measures are not appropriate for all inmates. Some are not yet ready to be placed in lower security situations.

Meanwhile, Van de Vorst worries the quick transition to the healing lodge sends the wrong message at a time when the Saskatchewan government is trying to curb drinking and driving in province.

"There has to be consequence enough to make people think twice about what their attitude is towards driving," he said.

Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their two-year-old son, Miguire, and five-year-old daughter, Kamryn, were killed in January. (Van de Vorst family Facebook vigil)

Tougher rules since crash

In the year since the horrific crash, Van de Vorst has spoken out a number of times in an effort to change the drinking and driving culture in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

In October last year, the Saskatchewan government announced it was introducing new laws to crack down on drunk drivers.

The new rules, which came into effect on Jan. 1, 2017, include tougher penalties and vehicle seizures for first-time offences.

Speaking in response to the new rules, Van de Vorst said last year that tougher rules were just the start.

Drinking and driving rates higher in Saskatchewan

"I really hate the fact that it's such a problem," he said, calling the issue of impaired driving a Canadian issue, not limited to just Saskatchewan.

According to Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan led the provinces in its impaired driving rate in 2015.

The province had 575 impaired driving incidents per 100,000 people reported by police that year.

By comparison, Alberta's rate, the second-highest, was 314 per 100,000 people.

Rates of impaired driving in Regina and Saskatoon were third and sixth highest in the country, respectively.