Five people are under arrest and facing charges after police say they rescued a 24-year-old woman who had been unlawfully confined in the basement of a house in Saskatoon's Caswell Hill neighbourhood.

Officers surrounded the house on the 300 block of 26th Street W. just after 7:30 a.m. CST Friday, after getting a report that the woman was confined in the home.

Police said the woman was found in the basement and that she had been assaulted.

She was taken to hospital. Her injuries are described as not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and exact charges are pending.