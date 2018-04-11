Judge to release decision on nurse Carolyn Strom's fine after critical online post

A Court of Queen's Bench judge will release his judgment in the case of Carolyn Strom Wednesday morning.

Strom was fined $26,000 in penalties after being found guilty by the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses' Association after she made a critical post about her grandfather's palliative care on Facebook.

Strom's lawyer argued the penalty was excessive and unreasonable, and appealed the decision. He made the case that it was important that people in self-regulating professions be allowed to make public comments about public issues.

The association's lawyer argued nurses need to maintain professional conduct at all times, on or off duty.

The nurse was also ordered to write a self-reflective essay on what she did wrong, and complete an online course on the associations's code of ethics.

Strom did not work in the care home her grandfather was living in.

A fundraising campaign raised enough money to pay for the fine.

The decision is expected to be released at 10 a.m. CST.