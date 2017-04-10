The lawyer for a Prince Albert nurse fined $26,000 for using Facebook to complain about her grandfather's palliative care says she will fight the decision in court.

In October, the discipline committee of the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses' Association found Carolyn Strom guilty of professional misconduct. Strom posted that staff caring for her grandfather weren't "up to speed" on palliative care or how to "help maintain an aging senior's dignity."

Last week she was fined $26,000, primarily to cover the cost of the hearing.

Strom's lawyer Marcus Davies said his client had already filed an appeal to the SRNA after it found her guilty of professional misconduct, but suspended it to wait for the penalty decision.

2 options to appeal

Davies said Strom now has two options: appeal to the SRNA council, or to a judge at the Court of Queen's Bench.

"Our experience thus far hasn't been particularly positive and these are matters — we're talking about the charter of rights and the application of law, so we're very much going to want to go in front of a judge," said Davies.

He plans to argue that Strom's comments online were not related to her work as she was on maternity leave at the time, and that she was referring to a family member's situation outside the health region where she worked.

"If it doesn't apply only to your practice then your behaviour is under scrutiny 24/7 and that's real worrisome for any of us in a profession," said Davies.

Penalty played role in appeal

He also said Strom's comments do not fit the description of professional misconduct, and that there was evidence to support her comment about the care not being "up to speed."

Davies said his client would have considered dropping the appeal if the penalty had been lower to avoid going through the court process.

He said the hearing, combined with negative comments on social media, had been hard on his client.

"I think people from the outside may not understand just the toll that process can take on a person," said Davies.

He expects to file the appeal in the next week to 10 days.

Initial complaint

The association started looking into Strom's comments when some of the staff at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Macklin, Sask., complained that they violated her professional obligations as a nurse.

According to testimony at the discipline committee, staff felt the comments were humiliating and embarrassing.

​As part of her penalty, the SRNA has ordered Strom to write a self-reflective essay on what she did wrong, and how she will change her behaviour in the future.

She will also need to complete an online course on the Canadian Nurses Association's code of ethics.

The written decision noted the actual costs of the hearing were almost six times higher than the amount of money to be paid by Strom. The decision also said that the hearing could have been avoided through mediation, which did not happen.