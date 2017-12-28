The first question I ask Carole Bumford at her home in Saskatoon is how she's doing. She smiles and says the sun is shining and it's a good day.

Bumford was diagnosed with stage four lung and bone cancer last May.

But I learn later in our conversation that although Bumford answered my question with candour and grace, she wishes people would ask something else.

"People don't know what to say or what to do when people have cancer," Bumford said.

Challenge over the holidays

She prefers to be asked what she's doing that day instead. The answer to how Bumford's doing is usually "not very well." Focusing on what she's up to helps her stay positive.

Keeping in good spirits can be a challenge, especially over the holidays. Last December, Bumford described her home as being in a state of frenzied bliss.

'That's what she can offer me: life, even if I don't have very much of it left.' - Carole Bumford, speaking about Jamie Fairley

She was with her 12 grandchildren; there were dogs and cats running around and a big turkey on the table with all the trimmings.

She doesn't have the energy for a huge family gathering this year.

The sound of music, the sound of healing

This holiday season, her house is filled with something else — The Sound of Music.

Bumford is quite literally singing music from the film, including the song Edelweiss and a range of other tracks, with Jamie Fairley, who works at Prairie Hospice Society. Fairley and Bumford met in November.

Jamie Fairley brought out her guitar the first time she visited Carole Bumford's home. (Julianne Hazlewood/CBC News)

The non-profit organization provides support for people at the end of life and their families.

Bumford said the love of her children is what has helped her get through her cancer diagnosis, but several months later her children have had to go back to work after taking off time to take care of their mother.

Fairley brought her guitar on her first visit to Bumford's home and they started playing together.

"Music is magical; it's very healing," said Fairley.

Missing choir practice 'broke my heart,' Bumford says

Bumford has been a long-time choir member, but can't attend practice anymore because it runs in the evening and she needs to get to bed early.

"It broke my heart I couldn't go anymore," said Bumford.

But now Bumford looks forward to Fairley's visits.

"That's what she can offer me: life, even if I don't have very much of it left," said Bumford.

Fairley said she provides support by simply making a connection based on respect and kindness. She considers Bumford a friend and says she gets as much out of the relationship as Bumford does.

What is Carole doing today?

I close my conversation by asking Bumford not how she's doing, but what she's doing that day.

Bumford tells me she will be organizing some photos of her family and making a pork loin for dinner. She adds cancer has forced her to focus on the present, here and now.

Initially, Bumford felt paralyzed by shock after her diagnosis. But, about a month later, she said she was able to come to terms with her situation.

"It doesn't enter my mind how many more days or what's going to happen in April and May," said Bumford.

"I take it as it comes."