Police apprehend Casino Regina carjacking suspect

Regina police said officers responded to Casino Regina shortly after 9 p.m. CST Sunday night after a man approached a parked vehicle and threatened the driver with a knife.

The man demanded the driver exit his vehicle, took possession, and drove away.

Police searched for the vehicle and eventually located it in the 1600 block of Rae Street. Officers pursued the suspect on foot, and he was eventually taken into custody.

He has since been charged with armed robbery, and two counts of possession of stolen property (over $5,000 and under $5,000).

The suspect will make an appearance in Regina provincial court Tuesday at 10 a.m.