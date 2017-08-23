The Saskatchewan government has appointed Scott Livingstone, the current head of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, as the CEO of the province's soon-to-launch health super board.

The government announced the appointment on Wednesday morning.

Livingstone will begin his new role once the Saskatchewan Heath Authority is officially established.

A launch date for the new health authority has yet to be confirmed, though the government expects it to be in late fall.

Livingstone is the former CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Information Network, now known as e-Health Saskatchewan.

"Scott is passionate about health care and brings a strong patient focus to this new role," said Dick Carter, the chair of the new board, in a press release.

Director for board also tapped

The government also announced that Dr. Preston Smith, the dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, will join Carter on the health authority's 10-member board of directors.

The new board will replace the current 12 individual health authorities spread across the province.