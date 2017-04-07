Saskatoon police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Amanda May Totchek, also known as Alexa Amanda May Emerson, in connection with six of eight recent white powder scares in Saskatoon.

Police issued a statement Friday afternoon asking for the public's help to locate Totchek.

The 31-year-old is described as being five feet four inches tall, weighing 119 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said recent attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

The Saskatoon Police Service also reminded the public to be vigilant when handling suspicious packages.

Police are concerned that the public is becoming complacent after the recent spate of white powder scares, after which the powder was deemed to be non-hazardous.