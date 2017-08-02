Team Saskatchewan's Nick Patrick is the talk of the diamond this week at the Canada Summer Games, where he managed to pitch a perfect game for the men's softball team against B.C.

"It was definitely a team effort all game," said Patrick.

Patrick struck out 16 out of 21 batters, leading Team Saskatchewan to a 3-0 win over B.C. at the Games in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

There is a reason why a match where no runner from the opposing team earns a base is described as a "perfect game" for a pitcher.

It's no easy task to stand on the mound and hurl pitch after pitch at batter after batter, keeping an entire team of motivated opposing players from reaching first base.

When perfect became possible

Patrick said it became clear around the third inning of Tuesday's game that he had pitched his way through the B.C.'s lineup, and that perfect might be possible.

"Every batter I had faced I realized I could strike out or get a ground ball to our infield."

The accomplishment earned the 21-year-old from St. Louis, Sask. — a small community near Prince Albert — respect even from other the opposing team.

Patrick said he got "a lot of handshakes, a lot of congrats, other teammates coming up and congratulating me which is really nice."

For Patrick and the rest of Team Saskatchewan, that golden game is now in the past. They now are focused solely on replacing a fond memory of an amazing game with a gold medal.

Team Saskatchewan went on to a 15-6 victory over Prince Edward Island on Wednesday morning.

The team moves on to the medal round on Thursday.