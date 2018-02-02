Premier Scott Moe has called three byelections to fill recently vacated seats across the province.

Byelections will be held in Kindersley, Melfort and Swift Current on March 1.

All three seats are currently held by the Saskatchewan Party.

The Swift Current byelection was called after the resignation of former premier Brad Wall as an MLA in January. Wall was first elected to the legislature in 1999 and served as premier since 2007.

Kindersley MLA Bill Boyd resigned his seat in September. One of the original members of the Saskatchewan Party, Boyd served as minister of energy and resources and minister of the economy.

In November, Melfort MLA Kevin Phillips died unexpectedly at the age of 63.

Parties have already started nominating candidates in all three constituencies.