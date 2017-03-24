Supporters of the province's public bus service are meeting in Saskatoon today.

Organizer JoAnn Jaffe said she hopes Premier Brad Wall reconsiders the decision to chop the 71-year-old Saskatchewan Transportation Company.

The government says it was losing too much money, but Jaffe says profit shouldn't be the only focus of public transportation.

Jaffe is a sociology professor who commutes by bus from her Saskatoon home to the University of Regina weekly during the school year.

JoAnn Jaffe is one of the organizers of a meeting Friday in Saskatoon to discuss the shuttering of STC.

"I've been riding that bus for 25 years. I prefer to let the experts do it, especially in the winter," she said.

She says the cut will impact her, but will also have other, more far-reaching effects.

"The impacts are on small business; they're on individuals; they're on farmers; they're on clinics, rural libraries. So the impacts are broad and they're deep," said Jaffe.

She called STC an essential public service. She doubts a private operator will serve smaller communities or provide anywhere close to the 220-plus jobs that are being chopped.

Some on social media lauded the money-saving move, but the announcement was greeted with widespread outrage from cancer treatment patients, low-income rural residents, seniors and employees.

The provincial government is trying to address its $1.2-billion deficit.

Officials estimate the STC closure will save roughly $17 million per year. They cited declining ridership and revenues as reasons for the decision.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at The Stand on Main Street beginning at noon.