The last time Christian Canfield saw kitten Scarlett, she was leaping away from a burning building, into the snow and then into his arms.

Their paths crossed accidently as flames were pouring out of a home on Avenue I S. on Feb. 7. Canfield had gone to investigate after seeing the smoke from 22nd Street W.

When he started filming the intense blaze, Canfield noticed a small, dark shape dart from the flames and into deep snow.

'She was pretty burnt up'

The young cat ran to him, yowling. He picked her up and realized she was in bad shape.

"[She was] pretty burnt up," he said.

"You know an old fleece blanket after it's kind of had its life? That's kind of what she felt like."

With the camera still rolling, he carried the cat over to a fire crew, who later took her to a veterinary clinic.

Saskatoon SPCA spokesperson Tricia McAuley said she the kitten had severe burns to her nose, front paws and the tips of her ears.

"She had a lot of injuries, [the clinic] took care of her, they bandaged her up and then she was actually given to us and we monitored her care while she was with us," she said.

While Scarlett was recovering from her burns, Canfield was trying to find out if she was OK.

Finding Scarlett

He shared the video on Facebook in the hope that someone might know what happened, but there was no word.

Meanwhile, the SPCA was also searching for Scarlett's rescuer.

It wasn't until she was featured as an SPCA animal up for adoption that Canfield realized she had recovered from her injuries.

The two were reunited at the SPCA adoption centre on Friday, the day before Scarlett was due to move in to a new home with a local family.

Scarlett's nose, front paws and ear tips were badly burned in the fire. (Submitted by Saskatoon SPCA)

Reunited again

"I'm really glad that there's so many people that wanted to get me and the cat back together for one last reunion," he said.

"I'd love to take the cat but I have three already and a dog," he laughed.

McAuley said the SPCA had enjoyed having the little cat with a big personality in their care.

The SPCA says Scarlett has a rambunctious and affectionate personality. (Matthew Garand/CBC News)

Workers there named her for the Gone With the Wind character Scarlett O'Hara, saying she was a "brave heroine who escaped a fire."

"She's super affectionate, she's very rambunctious, she's a six-month-old kitten and so she just really wants to cuddle and explore and she's captured everybody's hearts here," said McAuley.

"We're really happy when we have stories like this."