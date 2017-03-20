Students from across Saskatchewan are getting ready to show their stuff at this year's First Nations Science Fair.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has held the event for the past nine years.

The top four competitors will travel to a Canada-wide science fair.

"This is an opportunity for our First Nations kids to experience the thrill of discovery, and the satisfaction of coming to a better understanding of a subject by testing your hypothesis in a controlled manner," said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a news release.

"These projects help develop skills they're going to use for the rest of their lives."

The students can use either traditional knowledge or science from a Western perspective in their displays.

128 students from Grades 6 to 12 will be competing in the event.

The science fair will be held at Saskatoon's Prairieland Park, starting Monday morning.