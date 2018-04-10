Sask. budget briefly takes backseat to Broncos bus crash

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said she spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday's Saskatchewan provincial budget thinking about little else.

Then came Friday, and the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 15 people.

"Humboldt suffered its darkest day," said Harpauer, the MLA for Humboldt-Watrous, in the opening moments of her budget address Tuesday.

"It's the kind of unimaginable tragedy that no community should ever have to endure. And that's what I've been thinking about these past days."

Her dark jacket sporting a green and yellow ribbon evoking the colours of a Broncos jersey, Harpauer went on to talk about the heroic efforts of on-the-scene rescuers.

"[They] prevented this horrible tragedy from being worse than it already was," she said.

A moment of silence

Harpauer's voice grew a bit shaky as she reflected on her constituents.

"I've been thinking about all those parents, the ones whose boys were injured, the ones who received the worst news they ever could."

Harpauer then led the assembly into about 40 seconds of silence, during which members rose.

"Thank you," she said quietly afterward, before then going on to ensure, as she put it earlier, "the business of the province does go on."