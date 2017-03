Students from across Saskatchewan will be gathering together this morning for We Day in Saskatoon.

Every year, students who take on local and global causes are invited to attend the annual star-studded event.

This year, Miss Universe Canada Siera Bearchell, R&B singer Jully Black, country artist Brett Kissel and Margaret Trudeau, among others, will be speaking to the children.

Approximately 15,000 students are expected to arrive at SaskTel Centre.