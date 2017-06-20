A Regina woman recovering from breast cancer says she's shocked with the results of a national report.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly one out of every two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

In Saskatchewan, 2,400 people are expected to die from the disease this year, and an estimated 5,600 people will be diagnosed.

"These stats are real," said Shantelle Arsenault. "I'm living proof of that."

In March 2015, Arsenault was diagnosed with breast cancer. Six months later, her sister was diagnosed with cancer as well.

Focus on funding research: Arsenault

Now in recovery, Arsenault said it's important for the medical community to put their attention towards prevention and treatment.

"We really need to focus on funding the research, so that those numbers aren't as terrifying," she said. "They become something that we're not as afraid of because we know that there's progress in treatment, there's progress in prevention."

While cancer diagnoses continues to rise, mortality rates from cancer have been dropping steadily for the past 30 years. Researchers attribute that drop to a decline in smoking.

The report shows prostate, breast, lung and colorectal cancers are among the most prevalent forms of the disease seen now. Together, they are expected to account for more than half the cancer diagnoses this year.

Arsenault said cancer treatment and diagnosis has improved greatly, and wants to see that continue.

"We've come a long way, but there's so much more we can do to change those numbers, and reduce the fear that people have," she said.