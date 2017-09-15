The days of people who live in Unity, Sask., accessing their mailboxes in the local post office after hours are over.

RCMP say two recent thefts prompted Canada Post to lock up shop.

The first theft happened Aug. 17, when someone stole several packages from the after-hours parcel boxes.

Then, on the night of Sept. 11, several mailboxes were pried open. Various mail items were torn open, and it's not known whether any items were taken, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Unity is 170 kilometres west of Saskatoon.