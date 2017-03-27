Brass knuckles, a sawed-off shotgun and a pouch of ammunition strapped to a man's chest were seized by Prince Albert, Sask., police in a traffic stop on Friday.

Police said they noticed the driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was acting suspiciously and unable to locate his driver's licence.

When officers took the man to the police vehicle for further questioning, they noticed he appeared to be concealing something on his body.

Police said he was handcuffed, searched and found to be carrying a pouch of ammunition strapped to his chest.

A sawed-off shotgun was also allegedly found hidden under a blanket on the middle console of the vehicle.

The 37-year-old driver from Saskatoon is facing a list of weapons-related charges.

As well, police said they found a small bag of methamphetamine in the possession of a 27-year-old female passenger. The woman from Prince Albert is facing weapons-related charges, plus charges for the drugs and breaching court orders.

They both made their first appearance in court on Monday.