A man charged in connection with a collision near Lloydminster that killed three people appeared in a North Battleford, Sask., provincial court Thursday via video link.

Brandon Stucka, 26, was remanded to custody at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre until Oct. 2, when he will appear again in North Battleford court.

A stolen flat-deck truck collided with a minivan on Highway 16 Sept 22, killing two women. A third female passenger died later from her injuries.

The women, Eva Fatu Tumbay, Glorious Blamo, and Jeannette Wright, were well-known in the Edmonton Liberian community. A fourth woman, Janet Wright Gaye, was badly injured in the crash.

RCMP were in pursuit of the stolen truck, but called off the chase near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

The Lloydminster man is facing numerous charges including criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is also facing charges related to other incidents over the summer.

His charges include:

Criminal negligence causing death.

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Flight from police.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Breach of undertaking.

Possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

Possession of stolen property not exceeding $5,000.

Operating a moving vehicle against traffic.

Break and enter.

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Discharge of a firearm in an attempt to cause bodily harm.

Stucka previously appeared in court on Monday on charges unrelated to the crash.

Provincial court officials in Alberta have confirmed Brandon Christopher Stucka was previously convicted of careless use and storage of a firearm. The offence took place in Lloydminster.