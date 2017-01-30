Premier Brad Wall will be speaking to reporters this afternoon after a horrific shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Six men were killed during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec) on Sunday night. Nineteen people were also wounded.

One man has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Meanwhile, vigils are being planned this week across the province to speak out against the shooting.

"There is no justification for any such criminal acts of violence and terrorism wherever and whenever they occur," read a release from the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan. "We pray that justice will be brought to those who carried out these atrocities."

Brad Wall will be speaking to the media Monday afternoon in the wake of the deadly Quebec City mosque shooting. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina police are also stepping up its presence at all city mosques.

"There isn't an indication of an elevated threat but it is important for people to know we're here and available," said police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich.

A vigil will be held at Victoria Park in Regina at 6 p.m. CST Monday night. There will also be another vigil at Saskatoon City Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Premier Wall will be speaking to reporters at 1:15 p.m. CST.