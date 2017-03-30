Premier Brad Wall will be meeting with U.S. politicians and senior administrators next week to promote Saskatchewan trade.

During the visit, Wall will meet with senators, members of the House of Representatives, and senior administration officials in Washington.

"Saskatchewan is a trade dependent province," said Wall in a news release. "We need to do everything we can to ensure our exporters have access to our most important market."

Wall said he will be bringing up the issue of any changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump made numerous comments about renegotiating NAFTA during his election campaign, worrying governments and businesses across Canada.

"It's important to remember that billions of dollars in trade flows both ways across the Canada-U.S. border," said Wall. "So, any barrier to the free flow of trade would be harmful to both countries."

Wall will also deliver a keynote address on trade at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest customer, accounting for half of the province's exports in 2016. Last year, trade shipments were valued at $12.9 billion.

At the same time, 83 per cent of Saskatchewan's imports last year came from the U.S.

Wall will be in Washington April 3-6.