Premier Brad Wall says the Saskatchewan government will have to be "vigilant" about tracking fertilizer giant Nutrien's corporate presence in the province.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wall said he's "cautiously optimistic" the company will keep promises he says it made in the months leading up to this week's merger of PotashCorp and Agrium.

"I think it's important for whoever's next in my position, and for the government going forward, to be vigilant, monitor the situation and make sure that these commitments to the province are maintained," said Wall.

He said one of those commitments is for Saskatoon to be "the only corporate centre of the new company."

But Nutrien will maintain offices in both Calgary and Saskatoon with the company's president and CEO, Chuck Magro, living and working in both cities, said Richard Downey, Nutrien's vice-president of investor and corporate relations.

"I'm optimistic that, even at one point down the road, when the CEO's kids are through school, that that CEO position might also be in the province as well — permanently," said Wall.

Saskatoon corporate jobs increasing

According to numbers shared with Wall by Nutrien in recent months, the number of corporate office jobs in Saskatoon will increase by 15 per cent to about 300 as a result of the merger.

That's compared to the total number of Saskatoon office jobs at PotashCorp and Agirum before they merged into Nutrien.

"Saskatoon is the only corporate centre that will see an increase," said Wall, noting that Nutrien also has offices in U.S. cities.

The merger of PotashCorp and Agrium to become Nutrien became official as of this week. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Across all of the Nutrien's departments worldwide, 22.5 per cent of the workforce — about 4,500 people — will work in Saskatchewan.

Downey said that might represent a "slight increase" over the pre-merger period.

Staff reorganization will unfold over the course of the next three months, he added.