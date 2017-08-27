Real Carriere has experienced Saskatchewan from a northern trap line, from his desk in a provincial government ministry, and now at the front of a university lecture hall.

'Who do we blame? It's government, but it's also society: They keep voting in Brad Wall.' - Real Carriere

The University of Saskatchewan political studies professor is grounded in the Cumberland Delta and his Néhinawak (Swampy Cree) culture. But he believes he can do more good in the city teaching others about reconciliation, about honouring the treaties and about how governments of all levels can achieve both.

That's why Carriere says he's saddened by the lack of progress on Indigenous issues during Premier Brad Wall's decade in power.

"It's been a period of inaction," Carriere told CBC News from his U of S office.

"Who do we blame? It's government, but it's also society: They keep voting in Brad Wall."

Candidates are lining up to replace Wall after he announced his retirement this month. Carriere said none has shown a willingness to change course on Indigenous issues, and he's not optimistic.

He says the road maps are clearly laid out by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, in recent court rulings and in the treaties.

"It's there. All the frameworks are there for change, but government continues to fight Indigenous people," Carriere said.

At the news conference announcing his retirement, Wall was asked if he thinks he did enough on the Indigenous file.

"There have been improvements, but … there has not been enough progress that I would point to with satisfaction," Wall said.

'A flat-out F-minus'

Many responsibilities for First Nations and Metis people are federal, but several key areas are also provincial.

Carriere and others, such as Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief Heather Bear, listed several Wall government "failures" of the past decade.

FSIN Vice-Chief Heather Bear gives the Wall government an 'F-minus' for its handling of Indigenous issues in the past decade. (Brandon Harder/CBC)

High school graduation rates have improved markedly across the province, but have barely budged for First Nations and Métis children. Wall admitted this month it's one area where he'd hoped to see more progress.

Nearly one quarter of all Saskatchewan First Nations people remain unemployed. Even those living off-reserve have incomes $15,000 less than the general population. A U of S study by economist Eric Howe estimated this education and employment gap is costing the provincial economy more than $1 billion per year.

First Nations and Métis people suffer far higher rates of suicide, diabetes and even tuberculosis. Most of the province's foster children and inmates are Indigenous.

Land claims to compensate First Nations who were wronged have stalled, in part, some say, because of the continued failure to appoint a new Saskatchewan Treaty Commissioner.

Then there's the vitriolic racism that exploded following the fatal shooting of Red Pheasant Cree Nation man Colten Boushie.

Bear, Carriere and others say there has been progress in areas such as treaty education in classrooms and some business partnerships in forestry and other sectors. But they say it's not nearly enough.

"Saskatchewan has had an opportunity to make a real statement, but they refuse," said Bear.

"I just can't give Brad Wall high marks. It's a flat-out F-minus."

New leader should focus on resource revenue sharing: FSIN

A good place for the new leader to start, they say, is resource revenue sharing.

Several provinces already share a percentage of resource taxes and royalties with First Nations, but Saskatchewan does not. Wall has said several times there will be "no special deals for any group."

Wall and former energy and resources minister Bill Boyd have cited the Natural Resources Transfer Acts of 1930, which moved control from the federal government to the provinces.

However, First Nations were not involved or consulted.

"We agreed to share [by signing the treaties], but we have never benefitted," Bear said.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall announced his retirement from politics last month. He's being criticized for the lack of progress on Indigenous issues. (CBC)

Carriere said sharing resource wealth would end First Nations' dependency on other governments. They could finally redevelop their own governance and solutions, he said.

"Let's empower Indigenous people through resource revenue sharing. That's the main message I'd have for the next leader," Carriere said.

A growing number of studies are lining up behind this view.

"By sharing resource revenue, governments can meet their treaty, legal, constitutional, and moral obligations to the Aboriginal people of the country. Only 20 years ago, this was a radical notion. But not anymore," U of S Canada Research Chair Ken Coates wrote in a 2015 paper for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

'I do think more needed to be done': Wall

Provincial government officials provided a written response Friday to CBC News. They reiterated the stance against resource revenue sharing with First Nations or "any group." The government does, however, provide tens of millions in general revenue to municipalities.

They note Aboriginal graduation rates have improved by 10 per cent since 2007. Critics point out, however, that the rate for the general population has improved far more, and say 10 per cent over the course of a decade isn't nearly enough.

Government officials say they are even providing support to First Nations students on reserve, even though that's a federal responsibility. They say the number of Indigenous people enrolled in basic adult education and other post-secondary institutions has gone up by one-third in the decade.

The provincial government has also entered numerous business partnerships in forestry and other areas with tribal councils and other Indigenous groups.

At his retirement announcement, Wall closed by admitting education, employment and these other areas have seen only "modest" gains.

"There are signs of progress, but I do think more needed to be done," Wall said. "And I hope that the next leader takes the opportunity."